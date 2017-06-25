Easy to digitize printed text and translate it
Recognize text in 60+ languages in real time
Instantly capture text from live video stream or photo. The result turns into action: links, phone numbers, email addresses, street addresses, times and dates become clickable. You can follow, call, email, find on maps and create events. Recognition is performed on device, no Internet connection needed.
One tap translation
Digitized text can be translated into 100+ languages. Automatic translation allows you to understand the general meaning of the text. With TextGrabber, you can digitize and translate books, manuals, ads, a computer or TV screen – virtually any text! For translation, an Internet connection is required.
One tap translation
Digitized text can be translated into 100+ languages. Automatic translation allows you to understand the general meaning of the text. With TextGrabber, you can digitize and translate books, manuals, ads, a computer or TV screen – virtually any text! For translation, an Internet connection is required.
Read QR codes and share results
Select the QR code reader mode and easily scan QR codes. All captured data can be edited, copied, read using VoiceOver, used as a search query, and shared in any way you prefer.
Your archive is always at hand
Never lose recognized texts and QR codes – all your results are saved in History, where you can easily read, combine or delete them.
Your archive is always at hand
Never lose recognized texts and QR codes – all your results are saved in History, where you can easily read, combine or delete them.
What people are saying about us
Must have app
Must have app!
New update awesome
Capture OCR best add option
Recognition languages
Recognition
Full-text translation (Internet connection is required)
Word-by-word translation with Lingvo Dictionaries app
Get ABBYY TextGrabber now
Leave your email and get 1-month Premium-account in TextGrabber iOS
Thank you for interest in TextGrabber.
E-mail with the download link has been sent to the address you specified!
Thank you for interest in TextGrabber.